Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $490.9 million.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.85.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.70 per share.

