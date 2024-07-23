East West Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $288.2…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $288.2 million.

The Pasadena, California-based bank said it had earnings of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $637.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634.6 million.

