Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $133.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $608.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.2 million.

