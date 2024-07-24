Eagle Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $83.8 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $83.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a loss of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $175.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

