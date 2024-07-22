Dynex Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported a loss of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.3 million.

