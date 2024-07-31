DuPont de Nemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $178 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.4 billion to $12.5 billion.

