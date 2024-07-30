DT Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $96 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $96 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 98 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

