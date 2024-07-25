Live Radio
Dow Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 6:09 AM

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $439 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.92 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

