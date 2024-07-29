Live Radio
Douglas Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 6:19 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported profit of $24.3 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $199.9 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $600 million to $640 million.

