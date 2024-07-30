DoubleVerify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $155.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $167 million to $171 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $667 million to $675 million.

