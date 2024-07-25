Donegal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in…

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $246.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $246 million.

