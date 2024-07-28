Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the GOP Nominee

Former President Donald Trump is now officially the Republican candidate for president in 2024, and he is leading presumptive Democratic…

Former President Donald Trump is now officially the Republican candidate for president in 2024, and he is leading presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in most national polls. If Trump is elected president for a second time, it could have a major impact on the stock market.

Trump has been given a second 45-day extension to file 2024 financial disclosures by the Federal Election Commission, and now has until Aug. 15 to disclose his financial holdings. Though the former president has yet to file this year, Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight stocks included in his financial disclosures from 2023:

— Trump Media & Technology Group (ticker: DJT)

— Home Depot Inc. (HD)

— Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

— JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

— Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

— Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

— Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

— Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media and technology company. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Truth Social aims to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and create an alternative platform to the ones provided by Big Tech corporations. Not surprisingly, Trump himself is the majority owner of Trump Media, owning 114.7 million shares representing about 65% of the company. At July 26 prices, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth about $3.6 billion.

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Trump Media is the largest Donald Trump stock holding, but Trump also holds large stakes in a number of blue-chip U.S. stocks. Home Depot is one of the largest North American home improvement retailers. According to Trump’s filings, he holds between $500,000 and $1 million worth of HD stock. Billionaire Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus is a Republican mega-donor who has supported Trump’s candidacy throughout his 2024 campaign and has said the criminal charges against Trump were “all trumped up.” Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $354.06 for HD stock, suggesting 1.5% downside from its July 26 closing price.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a global leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health care products industries. Trump reported owning between $500,000 and $1 million of JNJ stock as of his latest filings. Back in 2021, Trump said President Joe Biden “did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world” by allowing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over concerns about potential blood clotting. The average analyst price target for JNJ stock is $157.68, suggesting 1.9% upside from its July 26 close.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $3.7 trillion in assets. JPMorgan took advantage of the 2023 U.S. regional banking crisis during the Biden administration and acquired failed First Republic Bank after it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Trump has said he has “a lot of respect” for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and even once said Dimon “is somebody that I would consider” for the position of Treasury secretary. The average analyst price target for JPM stock is $198.09, suggesting 6.7% downside from its July 26 close.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Philip Morris is the largest publicly traded tobacco company. It also pays an attractive 4.6% dividend, the highest yield on this list. Trump doesn’t necessarily have the friendliest track record when it comes to the tobacco industry. In 2019, Trump signed a new law raising the federal minimum age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21. In 2020, the Trump administration banned fruit, candy mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes. Still, Trump said tobacco is “a big industry” and “we want to protect the industry.” The average analyst price target for PM stock is $115.74, suggesting 2.1% upside from its July 26 close.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble produces household consumer products and owns a number of popular brands, including Pampers, Tide and Gillette. Trump reportedly owns between $500,000 and $1 million in PG stock. Back in 2018, P&G lobbied unsuccessfully to have more than a dozen imported goods left off the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese products during Trump’s trade war with China. In 2023, Trump called out Procter & Gamble by name, calling its shampoo “crap” that “probably costs ’em about 2 cents and they sell it for $10.” The average analyst price target for PG stock is $161, suggesting 4.8% downside from its July 26 close.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company. Trump reportedly owns between $500,000 and $1 million of KO stock, and he’s in good company. Coca-Cola is one of legendary billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett’s largest and longest-standing investments. Like Buffett, Trump is also a committed Coca-Cola customer to say the least. Trump reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes per day and summoned refills in the Oval Office via a Diet Coke button he had installed on his desk. The average analyst price target for KO stock is $64.37, suggesting 4% downside from its July 26 close.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Trump reportedly owns between $250,000 and $500,000 in AVGO stock. In the past year, Broadcom has been the best-performing stock on this list with a 69% total return, and it pays a 1.4% dividend. Trump has been very critical of Big Tech companies, but he apparently doesn’t have a problem with investing in Broadcom. In 2018, Trump blocked Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), citing national security concerns related to Broadcom’s relationship with third-party foreign entities. The average analyst price target for AVGO stock is $179.65, suggesting 18.5% upside from its July 26 close.

