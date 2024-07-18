Domino’s Pizza: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $142 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.03.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

