Do the New Wells Fargo One Key Cards Unlock Serious Value? We Take a Look

Expedia enthusiasts have a new way to boost their rewards earnings. This month, Wells Fargo and Expedia launched the One Key Card and One Key+ Card, which allow cardholders to earn rewards on travel, dining, gas, groceries and other everyday purchases. Both cards earn rewards in the form of OneKeyCash, the currency of Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo’s loyalty program.

Common Benefits

Both One Key credit cards offer an assortment of benefits:

— Unlimited 3% rewards when booking on Expedia, Hotels.com or Vrbo

— 3% bonus rewards at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants

— No foreign transaction fees

— Complimentary cellphone protection, primary rental car insurance (except for New York residents) and trip cancellation/interruption protection

— Mastercard World Elite benefits, including Mastercard ID Theft Protection, zero liability protection and Global Services for emergency assistance

On top of the credit card rewards, the loyalty program’s Silver members get an additional 3%, Gold members earn another 4% and Platinum members get an extra 6% if they book VIP Access properties on Expedia or Hotels.com. So, cardholders could earn up to 9% when booking with Expedia or Hotels.com.

Also, program members of all tiers earn an additional 2% when booking U.S. properties on Vrbo.

Differences Between the One Key Card and One Key+ Card

While there are numerous benefits available on One Key credit cards, the differences may help you decide which version suits you best.

One Key Card One Key+ Card Annual Fee $0 $99 Spending Bonus $400 OneKeyCash after spending $1,000 in three months $600 OneKeyCash after spending $3,000 in three months Everyday Spending Power 1.5% OneKeyCash on all other eligible purchases 2% OneKeyCash on all other eligible purchases Elite Status Silver, upgrade to Gold after spending $15,000 per year Gold, upgrade to Platinum after spending $30,000 per year Global Entry or TSA PreCheck None Up to a $100 statement credit every four years Anniversary Bonus None $100 OneKeyCash

How to Redeem Rewards

OneKeyCash earned from the One Key credit cards automatically combines with the rewards you earn from travel through Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. Members can redeem OneKeyCash on select hotels, car rentals, activities and more on all three sites.

If you don’t have enough OneKeyCash to make a reservation, you can pay the remaining balance with your credit card and earn rewards toward your next trip.

Alternative Cards to Consider

While the One Key credit cards have a lot to offer, they aren’t the best option for everyone.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is an all-around travel credit card that earns valuable rewards with flexible redemption options for a $95 annual fee. Unlike with the One Key credit cards, you can redeem its rewards for cash back, gift cards, online shopping and more if you aren’t looking to travel right away. It also offers a more robust assortment of travel protections (like trip delay and baggage delay) and includes purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. Plus, you’ll get 25% more value when booking travel through Chase and its points transfer to 14 airline and hotel partners.

For travelers who want to earn rewards without paying an annual fee, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is a solid choice. It earns an unlimited 1.25 miles on every purchase and 5 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. It offers flexible redemption options, including booking travel or transferring to more than 15 airline and hotel partners. It also offers a 0% introductory annual percentage rate promotion on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. (After that, the regular APR applies.)

Who Should Get the Card?

The One Key credit cards are a wise choice for people who love to book travel through Expedia, Hotels.com or Vrbo; plan to amplify rewards; and enjoy its elite status and travel protections.

Do the New Wells Fargo One Key Cards Unlock Serious Value? We Take a Look originally appeared on usnews.com