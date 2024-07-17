Discover: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.…

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $6.06.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.54 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.