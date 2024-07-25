Digital Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Austin, Texas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $538.5 million, or $1.65 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.63 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $70 million, or 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Digital Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.60 to $6.75 per share.

