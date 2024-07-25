DexCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $143.5 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $143.5 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.05 billion.

_____

