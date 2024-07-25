Deutsche Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $153.9 million…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $153.9 million in its second quarter.

The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $18.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.17 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts.

