Dentsply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $984 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.5 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.86 billion to $3.9 billion.

