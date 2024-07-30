Denny’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.6 million.…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.9 million.

