Deckers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $115.6 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $4.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $825.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.5 million.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $29.75 to $30.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.7 billion.

