Dayforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $423.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dayforce said it expects revenue in the range of $425 million to $430 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.