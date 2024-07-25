Darling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $78.9 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $78.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.