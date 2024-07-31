Dana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16 million in its…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 31 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period.

Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.45 billion to $10.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.