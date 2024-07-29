CVRx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Monday reported a loss of $14 million in its second…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, CVRx said it expects revenue in the range of $12.7 million to $13.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 million to $53 million.

