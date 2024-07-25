Customers Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $58.1 million.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $365.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $198.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.3 million.

