CTS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported profit of $14.7 million in its second quarter.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $525 million to $540 million.

