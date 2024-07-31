Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1…

CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported net income of $38.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.47.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up