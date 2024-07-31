CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported net income of $38.6 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported net income of $38.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.47.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI

