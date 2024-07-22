Crown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $174 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $174 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.85.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.25 per share.

Crown shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77.39, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.