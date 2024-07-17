Crown Castle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $704 million, or $1.62 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.65 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $251 million, or 58 cents per share.

The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.91 to $7.02 per share.

The company’s shares have decreased 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.40, a fall of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.