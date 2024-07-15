CrossFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $18.6 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $128.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.7 million.

CrossFirst shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.