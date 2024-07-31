Cross Country: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $16.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $339.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $315 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cross Country shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.24, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

