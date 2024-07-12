Creatd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Friday reported net income of $1.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Friday reported net income of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $428,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $428,000.

