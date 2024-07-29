Crane: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.6 million.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.
The maker of aerospace, electronics and engineered industrial products posted revenue of $581.2 million in the period.
Crane expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CR
