Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CorVel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CorVel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 6:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $21.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The health care management company posted revenue of $211.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up