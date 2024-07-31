Corteva, Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.05 billion. On a per-share…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.5 billion.

