Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $104 million.

The Corning, New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.6 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Corning expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.7 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

