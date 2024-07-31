Corebridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $365 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $365 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

