Core Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $130.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $137 million.

