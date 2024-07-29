Corcept: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $35.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $163.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.9 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $670 million.

