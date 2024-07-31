Conmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $30 million.…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $332.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.6 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

