Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $126.3 million in its second quarter.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $246.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.9 million.

