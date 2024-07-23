Community West Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its second quarter.

The Fresno, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWBC

