Community Trust Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.09 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $92.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

