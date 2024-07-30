Community Healthcare Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $14.3 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 59 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $10.4 million, or 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30 million.

The company’s shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.51, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCT

