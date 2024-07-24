Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its second quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

Community Health Systems expects a full-year loss of 45 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $12.5 billion to $12.7 billion.

_____

