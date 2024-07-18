Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $139.6 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $521.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $414.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.4 million.

Commerce shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.