Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.6 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $239.7 million in the period.

