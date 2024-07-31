Columbia Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.5…

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.3 million.

