Colony Credit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.20, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP

